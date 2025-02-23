Watch Now
Man arrested for ATM robbery & car crash in Ottawa County

Ottawa County Sheriff's office said it happened at the Lake Trust Credit Union at 3370 W Shore Drive in the Holland Township just after around 3:14 Sunday morning.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in the Holland area say a 26-year-old man is in custody -- accused of breaking into an ATM.

Authorities received reports of a man fleeing in his car after breaking into the ATM.

The suspect vehicle was eventually found exiting Greenly Street onto northbound US31.

The suspect vehicle was driving at high speeds when deputies caught up to it, and eventually crashed, leading the suspect to flee on foot.

He was eventually found hiding under industrial equipment -- and arrested and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail, now facing multiple charges.

