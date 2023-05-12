Deputies seek woman suspected of breaking into Ottawa Co. vehicles

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are looking for the suspect(s) behind a series of break-ins in Ottawa County over the last two weeks.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says someone broke into locked vehicles by smashing the windows in Holland Township on May 6. We’re told this happened during youth sporting events. Cash, credit cards, checks, IDs and purses valued in the thousands were taken.

A day later, cars at a Tallmadge Township park were broken into in a manner echoing the aforementioned incident, according to deputies.

Following this, OCSO says stolen checks were passed at a number of banks May 8–9 through use of the stolen IDs. We’re told those checks, valued at more than $13,000, were stolen from Indiana sporting events.

The suspect reportedly took off when approached by bank employees.

Those with knowledge of the incidents are urged to connect with deputies by calling Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube