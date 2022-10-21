Deputies seek suspect accused of impersonating officer in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man they say impersonated a police officer in Ottawa County early Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a woman called dispatchers saying she was pulled over by what appeared to be a police cruiser before 1:15 a.m.

We’re told deputies arrived on westbound I-196 near mile marker 10 to investigate the report.

Deputies say the suspect was dressed in a dark jacket with what resembled a badge on his chest. During the encounter, the suspect forcefully took the woman’s wallet and made off with her credit cards and an unspecified amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities describe the suspect as a tall white man with a thin build and “scruffy facial hair.” They say his vehicle is a black or dark-blue sedan with overhead lights and white letters spelling “POLICE” on the passenger’s side.

OCSO says the vehicle does not resemble one of their cruisers.

Those with information related to the incident are urged to connect with dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

