Deputies seek man missing from Grand Haven Twp. for more than a week

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:23 AM, Sep 07, 2022
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Grand Haven Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old James Alan McKinnon was last seen leaving his residence near Mercury Drive and River Haven Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

We’re told loved ones haven’t heard from him since.

Deputies say James is a white man standing at 5’10” tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

James usually wears glasses and may be wearing gray shorts, the sheriff’s office says. A shirt description is unavailable. Authorities say he is missing his upper front teeth.

Those with knowledge related to James’s whereabouts are urged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

