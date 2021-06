HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a reported assault at Holland State Park on June 5 did not actually take place there.

Detectives said Thursday that while the assault itself happened, follow-up interviews with the victim revealed that she wasn’t in the county on that date.

Investigators now believe the assault may have happened in the Kalamazoo area and that the victim recently met the suspect on a social media dating site.

The investigation continues.