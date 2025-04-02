Watch Now
Deputies release surveillance photos of Allendale Twp. burglary suspect

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance images of the man accused for a string of burglaries in Allendale Township last week.

Three eateries had been broken in to before 1 a.m. on March 27, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). Evidence suggests cash registers at Dairy Queen, Jet’s Pizza and Peppino’s were pried open, all on Lake Michigan Drive.

Photos of the suspect were released Wednesday (see more in the image viewer above).

Those with knowledge of the suspect’s identity or anything related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with Silent Observer by calling 1-877-88-SILENT.

