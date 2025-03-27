Local food joints robbed overnight in Allendale

ALLENDALE TWP, Mich. — Three Allendale eateries were broken into overnight Thursday, and the suspect is accused of prying open several cash registers, taking the money inside.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a man was seen on video forcing his way into Peppinos Pizzeria & Sports Grille, Jet's Pizza, and Dairy Queen along Lake Michigan Dr just east of 52nd Ave and found evidence that cash registers in those establishments had been pried open.

Wyoming Police lent their K-9 Team to the search effort, but couldn't find the man.

Police are not mentioning how much was taken from the registers, noting this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything that could help find this suspect, please call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-88SILENT (877-887-45968).

