Deputies look for man missing from Ottawa Co. adult foster care home

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who went missing from his adult foster care home.

20-year-old Terry Sims was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the backyard of his home near 164th Avenue and New Holland Street.

Deputies say he was walking in an unknown direction.

Sims is Black with short, black hair and weighs around 120-125 pounds.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

He was last seen wearing plaid, khaki shorts, a shirt and flip flops.

If you’ve seen this man or know where he could be, call 911 or 1-800-249-0911.

