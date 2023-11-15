Watch Now
Deputies investigate shots fired in Holland Twp. after SUV found with bullet holes

Posted at 1:10 PM, Nov 15, 2023
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after a shooting in Holland Township Tuesday night.

A report was filed saying shots were fired in the vicinity of the 4600 block of Brook Trout Court before 11:30 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told deputies pulled in to an apartment complex where they found bullet holes in an unoccupied SUV.

Investigators are currently working to turn up potential leads.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with dispatchers by calling 1-800-249-0911. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

