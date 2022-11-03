Watch Now
Deputies investigate organized credit card thefts in Holland Twp.

Ottawa County Sheriff 09112021
Posted at 9:24 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 09:27:30-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a pair of organized credit card thefts in Holland Township on Wednesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft took place at Meijer and the second happened at Home Goods.

We’re told a handful of younger individuals distracted both victims while others moved in to snatch credit cards from their purses.

Deputies say the purses sat unguarded in shopping carts when the thefts took place.

The credit cards were subsequently used to buy expensive items at Sam’s Club, authorities tell us.

Those with knowledge of either incident are encouraged to connect with the sheriff’s office or call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

