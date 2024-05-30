Deputies: Hudsonville woman commanded dog to attack man during argument

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A woman has been charged for allegedly commanding her dog to attack a man in Hudsonville over the weekend.

The incident happened during the early-morning hours of Saturday, May 25 in the 5000 block of Chestnut Court, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told deputies arrived at a neighbor’s house to find a man covered with blood from a dog bite.

Deputies tell us the 41-year-old man got into an argument with a 37-year-old woman, during which she instructed her dog to attack. The man was bitten multiple times on both arms.

The man escaped through the window and reached out to neighbors for help, according to OCSO. He was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Augustina Villarreal was charged Tuesday with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. She was placed on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

We’re told the dog has since been seized and is being held while the investigation continues.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube