Deputies: Holland man arrested, charged after firing gun in Park Twp.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland man has been arrested and charged following a domestic incident in Park Township earlier this week.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says deputies arrived at a home on Butternut Drive after receiving calls about a disorderly subject early Monday morning.

We’re told the man was carrying a handgun and had discharged multiple rounds. No one was hit and nothing was damaged.

Deputies say he was arrested on a warrant tied to a separate investigation.

Authorities learned the man stole from a Holland gas station earlier that same night, according to OCSO.

Investigation revealed the man also likely pointed a handgun at another man outside an Allendale Township apartment complex on Jan. 14, deputies say. No shots were fired that night and no one was hurt.

The man is described as a 21-year-old Holland resident. He has since been charged in the Park Township incident for carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault and for aiming a gun without malice, the sheriff’s office says.

More charges are pending.

We’re told the man was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Those with knowledge of any of these incidents are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

