Deputies: Driver hurt after running stop sign, nearly crashing into building

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was hospitalized after a running a stop sign and nearly crashing into a building.

Deputies responded to the crash on W. 32nd Street and S. 160th Avenue in Park Township just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a 63-year-old woman from Holland was driving north on 64th Avenue— in Allegan County— when she did not stop at the W. 32nd Street stop sign.

The sheriff’s office says the woman drove straight through the intersection and crashed into a row of boulders on the north side of W. 32nd.

One of the boulders was thrown into the air, hitting and damaging a building, while the car stopped just short of the building.

The sheriff’s office says it was a storage building and was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

First responders had to remove the woman from the car. She was taken to the hospital with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries.

