Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Deputies: Cars, building hit in Holland Township drive-by shooting

Ottawa County Sheriff 12172022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's theft of a Wright Tallmadge Fire Department truck.
Ottawa County Sheriff 12172022
Posted at 2:07 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 14:07:49-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for suspects involved in an early-morning drive-by shooting in Holland Township Friday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the shooting happened in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue at about 1 a.m.

We’re told a handful of people were outside a nearby business when shots rang out. No one was hurt, but some cars and a building were hit with gunfire.

The suspects were inside two vehicles that took off before deputies arrived, according to OCSO.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with the sheriff’s office. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book