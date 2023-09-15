Deputies: Cars, building hit in Holland Township drive-by shooting

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for suspects involved in an early-morning drive-by shooting in Holland Township Friday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the shooting happened in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue at about 1 a.m.

We’re told a handful of people were outside a nearby business when shots rang out. No one was hurt, but some cars and a building were hit with gunfire.

The suspects were inside two vehicles that took off before deputies arrived, according to OCSO.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with the sheriff’s office. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube