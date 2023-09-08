Deputies: 5 in custody following Olive Township armed robbery

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people are in custody for an armed robbery in Olive Township earlier this week.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the robbery happened overnight into Tuesday morning in the 6900 block of 104th Avenue.

We’re told deputies arrived to find two victims who had been attacked, one of whom was mugged at gunpoint.

Authorities say four or five suspects approached the victims when one suspect drew a handgun. That suspect hit both victims and stole jewelry, electronics and cash from one of them.

The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

OCSO says they were able to track down one of the suspects later that day and transported him to the Ottawa County Jail.

That suspect, identified as 24-year-old Nikko James Hernandez from Holland, was charged the next day with armed robbery, habitual offender (third offense) and two counts of assault, according to deputies. His bond was set at $500,000.

We’re told a follow-up investigation led deputies to make four more arrests on Wednesday. Those arrests were made on unrelated warrants.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies or by calling Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

