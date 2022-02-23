Delayed bridge project to finally close Byron Road over Macatawa River

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Byron Road over the Macatawa River will be closed beginning March 1.

The project was originally scheduled for September 2021, but issues on whether materials would be available during the project led to the work being rescheduled.

FOX 17

The Macatawa River is sometimes referred to as the Black River, which is the way the Ottawa County Road Commission describes it.

Byron Road will be completely closed between I-196 and 76th Avenue. The recommended detour is to use Chicago Drive between Main Avenue (off Byron Road) and 64th Avenue.

The project involves replacing the beams and deck of the bridge and rebuilding approaches to the bridge.

The bridge was selected to be part of an MDOT pilot program called Bridge Bundling, where the goal is to achieve “zero critical bridges in Michigan.” The pilot is targeting 19 bridges for improvement and minimizing the inconvenience to drivers by finishing each project in a shorter period of time.

The Byron Road closure is schedule to end June 2.