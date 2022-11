ALLENDALE, Mich. — A deer tried to jump through a window at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Friday.

The Grand Valley State Police Department (GVPD) says they responded to complaints involving an animal on the campus’s south side.

Upon arrival, officers say they spotted the deer trying in vain to enter the building through its windows.

The deer was unsuccessful in its persistent attempts to break through, police say.

We’re told the deer wandered off elsewhere.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube