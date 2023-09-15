PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The end of short-term rentals is looming in a West Michigan lakeshore community and now, owners are pushing back.

“I understand that you’re going to hire a firm that’s going to monitor and perhaps lead to enforcement. Think about what that’s going to cost the township; albeit, against the loss of revenue from our visitors and perhaps even a little bit of a loss to our image,” one community member said at a public meeting Thursday evening.

Park Township board members voted last November to ban short term rentals.

Death of short-term rentals looms in Park Township

The sunset date is October 1, meaning technically, they will no longer be allowed.

Vacation rental owners hope the board will delay enforcement and reconsider the ordinance altogether.

It’s unclear if or when the board will take up the issue.

Meanwhile, a small public access point to the lake is creating tension as board members will consider shutting it down over neighboring complaints, including those from a Christian camp next door.

“We are concerned because of the volume of people who enter Geneva’s property this summer— not knowing who they were until they stated they were looking for the lake access point. Also, there was a rise of people going outside the 12-foot access to sit, layout or play on Geneva’s beach and this creates a liability for Geneva,” another community member said.

He did not request the township to close the path, but rather to improve it, which was a sentiment echoed by many others during the public comment section of Thursday’s meeting.

