Crockery Twp. woman sentenced for husband's shooting death

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Crockery Township woman connected to the shooting death of her husband earlier this year was sentenced Monday.

Keith Gardner died in the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Jan. 23.

Deputies later identified the suspect as 41-year-old Aaron Elizabeth Gardner. She was charged with careless discharge of a firearm and lying to police. She pleaded no contest to the charges.

Aaron was sentenced to spend 270 days behind bars with five days’ credit for time served. That sentence will be followed by 36 months’ probation.

