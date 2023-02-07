Watch Now
Crews respond to second fire at Dutch Village in Holland

Posted at 3:35 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 03:58:20-05

HOLLAND — Crews were spotted out putting out a fire at the Dutch Village in Holland early Tuesday morning.

Ottawa County Dispatch says crews responded to James St. shortly after 1 a.m.

It took firefighters about half an hour to knock down the fire, and they cleared the scene shortly after 3 a.m.

The building affected appeared to be under some kind of construction.

Dispatch was not able to confirm what started the fire.

It is the second time in less than a year firefighters have been called out to the spot. Last June, a fire destroyed a barn at Neils' Dutch Village.

