Dutch Village Barn destroyed in early morning fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — The barn at Neils' Dutch Village was destroyed Thursday in an early morning fire, according to Ottawa County Dispatch.

Firefighters were alerted of the fire at 12350 James St. around 12:30 a.m. when someone passing by saw the barn fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived on scene to immediately freed the animals from the burning barn. No animal injuries were reported.

Crews had the fire put out by 1:23 a.m.

The barn is significantly damaged according to Ottawa Dispatch and no injuries were reported.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is expected to release more information later this morning.

Animals are as of 4 a.m. were resting in a fenced-in area on the Dutch Village's property.