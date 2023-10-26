Public safety units clear fuel leak at Tulip City Truck Stop

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities responded to a fuel leak at the Tulip City Truck Stop Thursday morning.

The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) says fire crews reported a leak stemming from an ethanol truck at 1796 M-40.

We’re told Ottawa County’s Hazmat Team was summoned to assist with containment efforts.

The leak was placed under control but response continued into the afternoon hours, public safety officials say.

The city of Holland said Thursday evening that all product from the leaking tank was transferred to another by a hazardous materials cleanup company.

Crews collected product that spilled prior to the transfer in portable containment and through the use of absorbent materials.

The city says all public safety units cleared the scene shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. The hazardous materials cleanup company will handle the remainder of the cleanup.

The public is not believed to be in any danger.

Intervention so early on during this incident prevented any material from entering drains or waterways, according to the Department of Public Safety.

HDPS credits the Holland Engineering Department, Trinity Health EMS and the National Weather Service for their assistance.

