Crews battle boiler company fire in Ottawa County

Jack Fender
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 17:25:20-04

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Johnston Boiler Company on Pine Street in Ferrysburg caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

FOX 17 talked with the Ferrysburg Fire Chief who says ten departments responded to the flames after someone passed by around 2:30 p.m., saw the flames and called it in.

Johnston Boiler Company has been in business for more than 100 years. Fire crews were able to save about two-thirds of the north end of the building.

The Ferrysburg Fire Department says the business was closed Saturday, and no one got hurt in the fire.

Crews shut down the M-104 connector to northbound US-31, as they worked to put out the flames.

Fire crews were still on scene Saturday evening, watching for hot spots and trying to figure out what caused the fire.

