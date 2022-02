ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of Fillmore Street in Allendale Township is closed following a crash Saturday evening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says one vehicle was involved in the crash, adding injuries were reported.

Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affects both directions on Fillmore Street between 52nd Avenue and 48th Avenue.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

