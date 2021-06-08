Crash sends 1 to hospital, causes intersection to close for hours in Ottawa Co.

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday morning crash in Ottawa County broke a power pole and closed an intersection for several hours, as well as sent one person to the hospital.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded about 5:45 a.m. to Port Sheldon Street and 72nd Avenue in Blendon Township, according to a news release.

Deputies say the first driver – a 39-year-old Hudsonville resident – was traveling west on Port Sheldon Street.

Meanwhile, a second driver – a 26-year-old Allendale resident – was traveling south on 72nd Avenue.

The first driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and hit the second car, which was going through the four-way intersection, deputies said.

The vehicles then hit a power pole, causing the pole to break.

Power lines were blocking the intersection.

Blendon Township Fire/Rescue extricated the driver of the second vehicle, who was then transported to a local hospital by Life EMS ambulance.