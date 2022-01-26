Crash in Ottawa County leaves one with life-threatening-injuries

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 58-year-old-man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing into a flatbed trailer.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies report a 27-year-old from Coopersville was backing an unloaded flatbed trailer before being struck by a sedan driven by a 58-year-old Nunica male traveling eastbound.

The flatbed was blocking the eastbound lane of State Road west of 148th Avenue, hence the collision.

Authorities report the driver of the semi was uninjured, but the 58-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon, via NOCH ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.