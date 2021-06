CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At around 6:30 p.m. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a crash on 1-96 in Crockery Township.

Authorities report that Muskegon Heights man, 59, lost control of his vehicle striking a guardrail and bouncing across multiple lanes before hitting the median.

Lifesaving efforts were given to the driver before he was taken to Mercy hospital in critical condition. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports no further injuries currently.