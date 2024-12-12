Cozying Up in Grand Haven: Heated sidewalks bring warmth, lots of dogs to downtown

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — As blistering temperatures and heavy snowfall grip West Michigan, Grand Haven is defying the chill.

The city’s downtown area boasts heated sidewalks, inviting shoppers, strollers, families and dogs to the area.

The system uses pipes running hot water under the sidewalks to melt snow and ice, stretching several blocks from Harbor Drive to Third Street.

Installed around 2009 for about $3 million, downtown property owners and retailers cover 75% of the annual operating costs. The city pays the remaining 25%.

For locals and visitors alike, the heated sidewalks are a game changer.

Lynn Smith and Sandy Boven braved the cold, remarking, "We decided to come out because it's so gorgeous."

They were able to spend Thursday strolling down Washington, shopping and grabbing coffee, despite the conditions.

Shop owners like Debbie Otte of Tlaquepaque appreciate the foot traffic, saying, "Everybody downtown tries to stay open during the Christmas and winter season."

The heated sidewalks have created a thriving dog-walking community.

Tyler Berg notes, "It's built for dogs. It's a dog community."

Dog owners like Cassidy appreciate the sidewalks, saying it "doesn't irritate [his dog's] pads nearly as much as walking on ice or salted sidewalks."

Businesses like Mirthy, owned by Leiko Bergers, cater to both humans and dogs.

Her son Jonah loves the frequent canine visitors, saying, "That's one of my favorite parts – seeing the dogs and getting to pet them, if I'm allowed to."

Mirthy is even in the process of creating a 2025 calendar featuring their regular canine visitors.

Grand Haven isn't the only town with heated sidewalks. Downtown Holland and small portions of downtown Grand Rapids also feature this winter-friendly amenity.

As the cold weather persists, Grand Haven's heated sidewalks offer a warm respite to the freezing dog days of winter.

