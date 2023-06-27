Watch Now
Ottawa County health officer files motion to re-argue preliminary injunction

Ottawa County
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jun 27, 2023
Adeline Hambley, Ottawa’s County’s current health officer, wants to make sure that if commissioners move to fire her, a court will oversee the process.

On Tuesday, Hambley filed a motion for such protection in the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Earlier this month, the Michigan Court of Appeals tossed a preliminary injunction that protected her from being fired.

Earlier this year, the newly elected Republicans on the Ottawa County Board tried to replace her with Nathaniel Kelly. However, Kelly had no professional public health experience. Since then, the Ottawa County Board and Hambely have gone back and forth in the courts.

The court document of the filed motion can be found below:

