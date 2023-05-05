CORRECTION: Skerbeck Entertainment Group shows no prior MIOSHA violations

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched an investigation after a worker fell off a ladder while setting up a ride for the Tulip Time carnival.

In an earlier article, we misidentified Skerbeck Entertainment Group as having previous MIOSHA violations. They haven't had any in the history of their company; FOX 17 apologizes for this error and misunderstanding.

On Wednesday, a 27-year-old Skerbeck Entertainment Group employee was found on the ground near the Ferris wheel, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

We're told that the employee was climbing up an extension ladder when he lost his balance and fell. First responders added that the man did have on a safety harness but it did not prevent the fall.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids and underwent emergency surgery. Although an official statement has not been made, we are told the employee is recovering.

Sonja Skerbeck, Co-Owner of Skerbeck Entertainment Group says “We are deeply grateful for the quick response of the local police and fire department. The top spinal surgeon happened to be on-call in Grand Rapids and performed surgery within 8 hours of the incident, which is crucial to recovery.”

Skerbeck has operated the carnival at Tulip Time for the last 12 years and since the beginning of their operation, have not had any incident reports.

"I know the Skerbecks; they live in this community, and their kids attend school here. They're a quality organization. It's hard to see a worksite injury of any kind, and the team at Tulip Time is deeply upset by this. We are praying for the employee and his family," Gwen Auwerda, Executive Director, Tulip Time Festival, Inc., said.

The state of Michigan does inspect rides prior to opening to ensure they are safe for the public. They are scheduled to review them before the carnival opens Friday evening at 5pm.

