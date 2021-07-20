Coopersville issues water-restriction notice to residents

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville officials are notifying residents of a water-restriction notice scheduled for next week.

The Ottawa County Road Commission will repair two leaks under 60th Avenue starting Monday, July 26, according to the City of Coopersville.

We’re told the leaks came about earlier this summer and were given temporary fixes.

The city asks residents and businesses to forego superfluous water use from July 27 to July 29 while repairs are being made. Examples provided to us include watering lawns, filling pools, washing cars or equipment, and running faucets for longer than necessary.

The city also says the water will be shut off at 9 a.m. every day, at which point water will be provided by the city’s pair of water towers.

Residents are advised that the city may issue a boil water advisory if there is a drop in system pressure amid too much water use.

Those with questions are asked to call City Hall at 616-997-9731.

