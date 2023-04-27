Coopersville dog voted Michigan Gas Utilities 'ambassadog'

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Meet Hampton, Michigan Gas Utilities’ (MGU) first “ambassadog”!

The 8-year-old pit bull-mastiff mix from Coopersville won the most votes out of thousands cast by community members.

Hampton is now tasked with reminding the public to call 811 a minimum of three days prior to digging a fence or garden, according to MGU.

They say it could put your family in harm’s way if an electrical cable or gas line is struck with a shovel. It’s important to mark out the utility lines first.

Hampton loves to dig, so no one is more qualified for the job!

We’re told Hampton resided in an Arkansas animal shelter until a Grand Rapids dog rescue arrived in October 2020 to help find him and 11 other dogs a forever home.

MGU says Hampton’s foster parents adopted him after seeing how well he got along with Cedar, their other dog.

Hampton will appear as chief canine communicator throughout MGU’s 2023 safe digging campaign, the service says.

