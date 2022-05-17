Coopersville Area Public Schools reaches contract agreement with CEA

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville Area Public Schools (CAPS) has reached an agreement with the Coopersville Education Association (CEA) resulting in pay increases for district teachers over a three-year period.

The school system tells us starting pay will increase to $45,421 in the 2024–25 school year, up from $42,227 for the current school year. Meanwhile, top salaries will increase to $97,794 per year, up from $93,767, according to CAPS.

“This contract allows us to improve our salary structure to ensure that the District is competitive in the county as the teaching market evolves,” says Superintendent Matt Spencer. “In addition, the deal provides the District and Board of Education financial predictability over the life of the contract.”

The settlement comes after the union said Coopersville’s teachers were paid the lowest in the district, prompting many teachers to leave and work in other districts.

“The Board of Education is appreciative of the collaborative work of the CEA in negotiating this three-year deal,” says Board President Mike Michalak. “The District’s focus can remain on supporting our students and fulfilling our educational mission.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube