Construction worker suffers head injury from pipe at Holland chemical plant

HOLLAND, Mich. — A construction worker at a Holland chemical plant was hospitalized Friday after being hit in the head.

The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) says the incident happened at around noon at LG Chem on Sept. 15.

We’re told the worker, a 41-year-old Louisiana man, was at the construction site when a plate broke off a pipe and broke his hard hat. The pipe was being pressurized for testing purposes at the time, according to HDPS. The plate detached when the pressure was released.

The worker suffered serious injuries, public safety officials say. He was taken to Holland Hospital afterward.

The incident was reportedly forwarded to MiOSHA for investigation.

READ MORE: Worker critically hurt after being pinned under Walker construction equipment

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube