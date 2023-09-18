Watch Now
Worker critically hurt after being pinned under Walker construction equipment

Walker police
FOX 17
File photo of Walker Police car
Walker police
Posted at 5:31 PM, Sep 18, 2023
WALKER, Mich. — A worker is in critical condition after being pinned under equipment at a Walker construction site Monday.

The Walker Police Department (WPD) says the incident happened before 2:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Richmond Street.

We’re told the worker was caught underneath a front-end loader. He was removed with combined help from WPD, the Walker Fire Department, the Walker Department of Public Works, Life EMS, Aero Med personnel and Buds Wrecker.

Police say the worker was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

