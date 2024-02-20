Combining healthcare and convenience for seniors in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich — When it comes to your oral healthcare, just getting into the dentist can pose a problem. But LifeCircles in Holland is trying to help seniors overcome that.

“Got me in, took care of it, and it was great. So I think it's fabulous,” Scott Haverdia told us.

You hear that a lot around here at LifeCircles —a non-profit that helps people older than 55 in Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan Counties navigate some of the more complicated healthcare issues.

They use day centers to bring different aspects of senior health care under one roof, to make it easier for those who may have trouble getting out of their homes. And in some cases —like with their partnership with Enable Dental’s mobile home care— they can bring certain services to patients' homes, too.

"Since starting this partnership, I think the thing that has surprised me the most is how much people enjoy going to the dentist after having not gone for a long time," LifeCircles Executive Director Heidi Gras told me. "They're really excited to get here."

Scott falls in that category for sure.

"They've been able to ride everything right on site," he said. "And if I can't make it for some reason, or if I'm ill or something then they, you know, schedule/reschedule it for me without any problems. And it's been I think, just an excellent way of having done this way."

Scott is just one of many who come to LifeCircles for a little extra help. When I talked with him, he had come by to get some work done on his dentures —telling me it was a life changer.

"It'll be nice, or it can actually be able to eat a decent meal and not have as much issues. So I think it's overall, it's gonna help me completely and that way, if I end up having issues with my other teeth on the bottom, it won't make me as skeptical because I know what they would experience with it. And be in the fact that they set it up real nice."

And for as much as the patients appreciate the care – those providing it might be just as happy to help.

"It is probably the most rewarding experience because our patient base tends to be overlooked," Enable Dental Regional Manager, Amanda Gushura said. "They tend to be the ones that don't go to the dentist regularly because of a variety of different reasons. And so I think just seeing that they're able to get the care that they need is... is the most rewarding part of this job."

Enable Dental offers in-home care beyond cleanings and denture fittings; we're talking root canals, crowns, extractions— the works. LifeCircles is a PACE program— or Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly— and offers families an alternative to nursing homes for seniors who need a hand with medical, spiritual, or social services while keeping the independence and comforts of home.

