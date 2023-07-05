Sheriff: Lake Macatawa rescue turned recovery as several agencies look for missing swimmer

HOLLAND, Mich. — Several agencies, including the United States Coast Guard, are searching for a missing swimmer in Lake Macatawa.

Originally, the Coast Guard told FOX 17 Wednesday afternoon that it was a rescue effort; however, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said just before 5:30 p.m. that it had switched to a recovery.

The sheriff's office says the call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. about a man who had gone into the water and did not resurface.

There had been several people on a pontoon boat in Lake Macatawa, including children.

The sheriff's office says the boat was pulling two kids on a tube when they fell off and into the water— both were wearing life jackets, but the wind started pushing the kids further from the boat.

“The main issue today [Wednesday] out there is, as you can see, is the wind-blown current. There is some current naturally occurring within Lake Macatawa, but today [Wednesday], it’s presumably caused by the wind,” Captain J Douglas with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office explained. “If you’re in the water floating with a life jacket or anything like that the wind will push you across the water and away from where you’re trying to go.”

A woman, along with a 63-year-old man from the Holland area, jumped into the water to help get the kids back on the boat— neither was wearing a life jacket.

The sheriff's office says the man went under the water and did not resurface.

The woman, along with both children who were in the water, were able to get back on the boat safely.

It's not clear where exactly in the lake this happened, so several agencies are still searching for the man's body.

This includes the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, along with its marine patrol and dive team divisions, the Michigan DNR's law enforcement division and the Holland Department of Public Safety's police and fire divisions.

“We do not have a concrete last seen point, which makes the search extremely difficult and is gonna make the search rather lengthy, likely. There’s conflicting information on where the last seen point was, so until we can nail that down or get some better information, the search area is gonna remain rather large,” Capt. Douglas added.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on scene working to bring you updated information.

