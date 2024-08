WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A member of the family behind West Michigan's premier race track has passed away.

Bill Mysliwiec died recently, according to the Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex.

Mysliwiec is the son of the track's founder, Chester Mysliwiec. He worked as the grounds manager for many years, even past when the family sold the track to the West Michigan Whitecaps in 2001.

