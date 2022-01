SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a garage fire in Spring Lake Thursday afternoon.

The Spring Lake Fire Department says the fire happened near the intersection at Taft Road and 168th Avenue.

We’re told all occupants safely vacated the home.

Authorities say the fire was extinguished swiftly due to the fact that all doors were shut when the fire took place.

What caused the fire has yet to be determined.

