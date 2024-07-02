City of Grand Haven appoints new public safety director

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The city of Grand Haven appointed its newest director of public safety!

City Council members selected Nichole Hudson to lead the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) in a unanimous vote Monday.

The city tells us Hudson has served Grand Haven for more than 21 years, starting as a parking cadet in 2002. Since then, she has been a PSO, sergeant and lieutenant of Operations and Investigations.

We’re told education and training rank highly among Hudson’s priorities and that she looks forward to connecting with the Grand Haven community.

The public is invited to meet Nichole at an upcoming open house at Central Park Place next Wednesday, July 10 from 5–7 p.m.

