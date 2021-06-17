Watch
City of Coopersville issues boil water advisory, cites potential contamination

City of Coopersville
Posted at 11:32 PM, Jun 16, 2021
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A boil water advisory has been issued within the city of Coopersville, the City tells us.

We’re told there may have been a bacterial contamination due to a drop in pressure within the water supply while repairs were made on a water main break. See the affected areas in the map above.

Residents are advised to bring their water to a boil, let it continue to boil for a full minute, then let it cool before use or consumption.

The City says the advisory is in effect until further notice.

Those with questions are asked to call the City of Coopersville at 616-401-2615 or email Michael Barricklow at mbarricklow@iaiwater.com.

