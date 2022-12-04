Chilly temps don't keep crowds away from annual Grand Haven Jingle Bell Parade

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Chilly weather conditions didn’t keep crowds from attending the 31st Annual Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Jingle Bell Parade in historical downtown Grand Haven.

The parade was held on Saturday, December 3, with Sharon Behm serving as Grand Marshall. Behm has been a northwest Ottawa County resident for more than 30 years and was a 15-year member of the Grand Haven Mainstreet Promotions Committee.

This year, the parade had more than 75 festive entries, including decorated floats, musical groups and the FOX 17 News crew.

A tree lighting with carol singing and hot chocolate took place immediately after the parade.

