A man lost control of the car he was driving— a child was thrown from the vehicle in the rollover that followed.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office tells us the crash happened along westbound I-96 near 80th Avenue Sunday evening.

The 41 year-old was driving with 4 children all under the age of 10.

All five were taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash continues.