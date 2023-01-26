Watch Now
Child, man injured in crash with bus in Ottawa County

Posted at 7:45 AM, Jan 26, 2023
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies say two people were hurt, including a child, when the car they were in hit a school bus Thursday morning.

The initial call came in just before 7 a.m. and crews are still coordinating at the scene and part of the road at the intersection of 128th Ave and Lincoln St. was blocked for over an hour.

Reports show a 41-year-old man from Grand Haven was driving east on Lincoln when a Grand Haven Area Public School bus attempted a left turn at 128th Ave, colliding with the sedan.

The 12-year-old passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was hurt, too, but refused treatment.

There were eight students on the bus along with the 58-year-old driver. No injuries were reported there.

All students were taken to school by a separate GHAPS bus.

Deputies tell us the crash is still under investigation.

