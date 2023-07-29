Child found wandering in heavy rain at Allendale Township apartment complex

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sheriff's deputies successfully reunited a found child and its parents early Saturday morning.

At 1:59 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a child being found at the Mystic Woods Apartment Complex, located at 5386 Pierce St. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that residents of the complex had discovered a 3- to 4-year-old boy in pajamas wandering around the complex while it was raining heavily in the area.

The child was nonverbal, autistic and unable to indicate where he had come from.

After the area was searched for parents with no success, a canine unit was called in and a short track led to an apartment in the West Wind Place Apartments, located across the street at 5399 Pierce St., where a parent was located.

The child was then safely reunited with his family. There were no injuries.

