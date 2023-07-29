Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Child found wandering in heavy rain at Allendale Township apartment complex

Police dog track leads to another apartment complex across the street, where boy & family are reunited
Ottawa County Sheriff 07292023
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County Sheriff 07292023
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 12:58:58-04

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sheriff's deputies successfully reunited a found child and its parents early Saturday morning.

At 1:59 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a child being found at the Mystic Woods Apartment Complex, located at 5386 Pierce St. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that residents of the complex had discovered a 3- to 4-year-old boy in pajamas wandering around the complex while it was raining heavily in the area.

The child was nonverbal, autistic and unable to indicate where he had come from.

After the area was searched for parents with no success, a canine unit was called in and a short track led to an apartment in the West Wind Place Apartments, located across the street at 5399 Pierce St., where a parent was located.

The child was then safely reunited with his family. There were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward