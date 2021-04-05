No injuries after semi hits Amtrak train in Ottawa County

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are on scene of crash involving a semi and an Amtrak train in Ottawa County.

It happened in the area of Chicago Drive and 64th Monday morning.

Ottawa County Sheriff Matt Wildfong says no one was injured.

We're told there were 59 people on board the train heading from Grand Rapids to Chicago.

Deputies believe the semi was trying to outrun the train when the two collided. We're told the truck was attempting to make a delivery to a farm in the area.

Wildfong says this incident could delay railroad traffic. The driver of the semi may also be cited by deputies for causing the crash.

There was no railroad crossing lights at the intersection but there is a sign.

Dispatch urges drivers to to expect traffic backups in the area.