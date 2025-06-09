'Causing mischief, causing damage': Police suspect "group of kids" in Holland Township tire slashing

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A "group of kids" likely slashed the tires of more than forty cars in Holland Township over the weekend, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told FOX 17.

In an interview on Monday, Capt. Jake Sparks said the alleged destruction of property didn't appear to be targeted, as is the case in many such incidents, but rather "young people causing mischief."

"Obviously, we're talking about thousands of dollars of damage," Sparks said. "A set of tires is very expensive, even replacing one or two can be very expensive."

In total, more than 45 cars had one or several of their tires slashed on the morning of Saturday, June 7, the captain said. The vandalism primarily happened on Millpond Drive, a residential road which winds through Windmill Lakes, an apartment community in Holland Township. A number of cars parked at businesses on nearby Felch Street, including a Holiday Inn Express, were also damaged.

"Typically, teens or young offenders don't think of he damage they're causing when they're out doing this," said Sparks, adding that a restitution fee could be included in the prosecution of the suspect or suspects, if arrested and charged.

On Monday morning, Sparks said the sheriff's office was working to "track down" some leads. Those with any information on the alleged incident are encouraged to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

Windmill Lakes declined to offer a comment for this story.

