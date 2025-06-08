Watch Now
Tires slashed on more than 45 vehicles in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Dozens of vehicles in Holland Township had their tires slashed Saturday.

The incident happened between midnight and 7 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department. Most of the more than 45 affected vehicles were parked on Millpond Drive, but some were also damaged at businesses on Felch Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

