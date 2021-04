ALLENDALE, Mich. — According to Ottawa County Sheriffs one motorcyclist was left with minor injuries after an accident on Lake Michigan Drive and Edgewater Ave.

A Honda Valkrie motorcycle driven by a man, 56, was struck by a Pontiac Grand Am driven by a woman, 22, as she was pulling out of a McDonald's.

The man was wearing a helmet and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth by Life EMS. He had rib pain but his injuries are not life-threatening.