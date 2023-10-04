Watch Now
Car fails to yield, both drivers, 2 kids hurt in crash

Posted at 9:07 AM, Oct 04, 2023
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two children and both drivers were hurt when their cars collided in Zeeland Township Tuesday.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies reported the 20-year-old driver of a southbound Subaru didn't yield to traffic at 88th Ave and Adams St, hitting a Honda Civic just before 6 p.m.

Inside the Civic was a 23-year-old driver and two young passengers, ages 3 and 4. All three were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the Subaru was injured also, but their condition was not noted in the report.

